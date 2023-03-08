Home Cities Hyderabad

19-year-old petrol bunk staffer beaten to death by 3 customers in Hyderabad

As per CCTV footage, two of the accused attacked the victim, Sanjay, a resident of Narsingi, using their bare hands following which he collapsed on the spot.

Published: 08th March 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old petrol bunk worker was reportedly beaten to death by three persons over an altercation regarding the mode of payment of money for filling fuel at the Padmavati filling station in Janwada, which falls under Narsingi police station limits, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The three accused — Narender, Mallesh and Anoop of Janwada village — reached the petrol bunk at around 12 am on Tuesday and insisted that the employees fill fuel even though it had already been closed, eyewitnesses said. As per CCTV footage, two of the accused attacked the victim, Sanjay, a resident of Narsingi, using their bare hands following which he collapsed on the spot.

“They (the accused) said that they would pay through UPI, for which we didn’t have access at that moment, and we insisted upon paying in cash. Soon, they started attacking Sanjay. After receiving a few blows, Sanjay collapsed. I tried to revive him, but there was no response,” said Sanjay’s colleague, who was also present when the incident occurred. He added that Sanjay was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police mull invoking PD Act

Meanwhile, Narsingi police station Inspector V Shiva Kumar said they are exploring every possibility to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the accused, who were earlier involved in other offences as well. He added case has been registered against the accused under Section 304 part 2 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, with knowledge but without intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, Sanjay’s relatives staged a protest in front of the bunk demanding justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petrol bunk worker beaten to death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp