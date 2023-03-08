19-year-old petrol bunk staffer beaten to death by 3 customers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old petrol bunk worker was reportedly beaten to death by three persons over an altercation regarding the mode of payment of money for filling fuel at the Padmavati filling station in Janwada, which falls under Narsingi police station limits, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The three accused — Narender, Mallesh and Anoop of Janwada village — reached the petrol bunk at around 12 am on Tuesday and insisted that the employees fill fuel even though it had already been closed, eyewitnesses said. As per CCTV footage, two of the accused attacked the victim, Sanjay, a resident of Narsingi, using their bare hands following which he collapsed on the spot.

“They (the accused) said that they would pay through UPI, for which we didn’t have access at that moment, and we insisted upon paying in cash. Soon, they started attacking Sanjay. After receiving a few blows, Sanjay collapsed. I tried to revive him, but there was no response,” said Sanjay’s colleague, who was also present when the incident occurred. He added that Sanjay was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police mull invoking PD Act

Meanwhile, Narsingi police station Inspector V Shiva Kumar said they are exploring every possibility to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the accused, who were earlier involved in other offences as well. He added case has been registered against the accused under Section 304 part 2 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, with knowledge but without intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, Sanjay’s relatives staged a protest in front of the bunk demanding justice.

