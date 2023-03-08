Acidity on Holi: Solution beyond home remedies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holi– a time for celebrations with family and friends, and indulgence in fried and sweet foods (including mithai like gujiya) and drinks. But overindulging in food, which is especially tempting at this time, can be heavy on your digestive system.

Overeating in a short time span or binge eating fried foods or sweets can lead to indigestion problems like stomach acidity. Also known as acid reflux, this occurs when excess acid is produced in the stomach and backs up into your food pipe.

It can cause heartburn – an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest – as well as a sour taste in the back of your throat. Indigestion, nausea and constipation are also other common symptoms of acid reflux.

Dr Shri Ram Agrawal, M.D. (A.I.I.M.S), D.M. (GB Pant Hospital), Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and specialist in Liver, said, “As many as 30% of Indians frequently experience symptoms of heartburn, bloating and nausea. These are typically signs of acid reflux or Gastroesophageal reflux disease, known as GERD, which can cause significant discomfort. Thankfully, several solutions offer immediate or longlasting relief, including lifestyle and dietary changes and medication like antacids.”

Here are some steps you can follow to manage your acidity this Holi:

Using home remedies for quick relief

There are several natural home remedies for acid reflux symptoms – many of which are likely to be in your kitchen. These include: Tulsi (basil leaves) – Wash and chew the leaves, or boil a cup of water and brew the leaves, having it as a hot, soothing tea. Saunf (fennel seeds) – Soak some fennel seeds in water for a few hours and have after meals, or chew the seeds directly. Gur (jaggery) – Soak some jaggery in cold water and drink, or simply eat a small piece after meals. Almonds – Have a handful of unsoaked almonds throughout the day, along wi th bananas.

Seeking long-lasting relief

For more long-lasting relief from acidity, you can also take antacids that are available over-the-counter. These quickly help ease acidity symptoms by neutralising stomach acid, whether you’re at home, at work or on-the-go. Today, these are readily available in various easy-to-consume formats, from chewable tablets to liquidbased gel syrups in tasty flavours, like orange, mint, and mixed fruit. Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Affairs Director, Abbott India said, “Due to unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits, an increasing number of people in India is experiencing stomach acidity. This condition acidity can be improved by having a balanced diet. In addition, instantly cooling antacids can also be an option for fast and effective relief. Reducing discomfort linked to stomach acidity can help people carry on with the rest of their day and continue doing the things they enjoy as part of a healthier, fuller life.”

Embracing healthy lifestyle to avoid frequent acidity

Embracing a healthy lifestyle, eating as per dietery requirements and avoiding heavy, oily food can be some of the ways in which acidity can be prevented. In case your symptoms persist or you’re frequently experiencing acidity attacks, consult a doctor.

HYDERABAD: Holi– a time for celebrations with family and friends, and indulgence in fried and sweet foods (including mithai like gujiya) and drinks. But overindulging in food, which is especially tempting at this time, can be heavy on your digestive system. Overeating in a short time span or binge eating fried foods or sweets can lead to indigestion problems like stomach acidity. Also known as acid reflux, this occurs when excess acid is produced in the stomach and backs up into your food pipe. It can cause heartburn – an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest – as well as a sour taste in the back of your throat. Indigestion, nausea and constipation are also other common symptoms of acid reflux.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Shri Ram Agrawal, M.D. (A.I.I.M.S), D.M. (GB Pant Hospital), Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and specialist in Liver, said, “As many as 30% of Indians frequently experience symptoms of heartburn, bloating and nausea. These are typically signs of acid reflux or Gastroesophageal reflux disease, known as GERD, which can cause significant discomfort. Thankfully, several solutions offer immediate or longlasting relief, including lifestyle and dietary changes and medication like antacids.” Here are some steps you can follow to manage your acidity this Holi: Using home remedies for quick relief There are several natural home remedies for acid reflux symptoms – many of which are likely to be in your kitchen. These include: Tulsi (basil leaves) – Wash and chew the leaves, or boil a cup of water and brew the leaves, having it as a hot, soothing tea. Saunf (fennel seeds) – Soak some fennel seeds in water for a few hours and have after meals, or chew the seeds directly. Gur (jaggery) – Soak some jaggery in cold water and drink, or simply eat a small piece after meals. Almonds – Have a handful of unsoaked almonds throughout the day, along wi th bananas. Seeking long-lasting relief For more long-lasting relief from acidity, you can also take antacids that are available over-the-counter. These quickly help ease acidity symptoms by neutralising stomach acid, whether you’re at home, at work or on-the-go. Today, these are readily available in various easy-to-consume formats, from chewable tablets to liquidbased gel syrups in tasty flavours, like orange, mint, and mixed fruit. Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Affairs Director, Abbott India said, “Due to unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits, an increasing number of people in India is experiencing stomach acidity. This condition acidity can be improved by having a balanced diet. In addition, instantly cooling antacids can also be an option for fast and effective relief. Reducing discomfort linked to stomach acidity can help people carry on with the rest of their day and continue doing the things they enjoy as part of a healthier, fuller life.” Embracing healthy lifestyle to avoid frequent acidity Embracing a healthy lifestyle, eating as per dietery requirements and avoiding heavy, oily food can be some of the ways in which acidity can be prevented. In case your symptoms persist or you’re frequently experiencing acidity attacks, consult a doctor.