Cantonment Vikas Manch files petition challenging SCB poll notification

HYDERABAD: Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO, has filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Union government to withdraw the election notification dated February 17, for holding ordinary elections to all the cantonment boards including Secunderabad (SCB) on April 30.

The petitioner said the process for the excision of civil Areas from limits for SCB is underway because the Centre has solicited the views of the State government in a letter dated May 23, 2022, and has also issued broad proposed modalities for the process of excision and merger.

The petitioner said that with the excision and merger proceedings in advanced stages, the notification calling for ordinary elections to be held for the Cantonment Board is arbitrary and smacks of vested interests.

‘TS has given in-principle support’

The State government has expressed its in-principle support and No Objection to the Centre for the excision of Secunderabad Cantonment Civil Areas and merger with surrounding civic bodies. Urbanisation is to take place for the benefit of the public in general by developing these areas in sync with the adjoining municipalities, the petitioner said

