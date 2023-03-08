ISB, NSDC to be partners for G-20 EWG

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) is collaborating with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as a knowledge partner for the G-20 Education Working Group (EWG).

As part of this engagement, ISB would provide research and thought leadership support to NSDC in the broad area of ‘future of work’. The webinar series scheduled for March will discuss ‘Megatrends Shaping the Future of Work’ and ‘Foundational Skills and Lifelong Learning’.

This series will culminate in a skill exhibition that will host all G-20 nations in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. The knowledge collateral will aid evidence-based policy-making around the area of ‘future of work’ and inform the inputs provided at the ministerial declaration.

Reacting to the development, Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Executive Education and Digital Learning and Professor of Information Systems at ISB, said, “We are delighted to provide research and knowledge support to the G-20 Education Working Group. India’s Presidency comes at a particularly relevant and exciting time, as the workplace globally encounters new challenges at an unprecedented scale, ranging from the rise of AI to new work models to the demand for sustainable business practices.”

“ We hope to leverage ISB’s track record as one of the country’s most productive research institutions to articulate the trajectory of the future of work, identify skill gaps, and develop analytical frameworks that inform skill development, governance and inter-country mobility to address these gaps,” she added.

