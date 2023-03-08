Home Cities Hyderabad

ISB, NSDC to be partners for G-20 EWG

This series will culminate in a skill exhibition that will host all G-20 nations in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

Published: 08th March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) is collaborating with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as a knowledge partner for the G-20 Education Working Group (EWG).

As part of this engagement, ISB would provide research and thought leadership support to NSDC in the broad area of ‘future of work’. The webinar series scheduled for March will discuss ‘Megatrends Shaping the Future of Work’ and ‘Foundational Skills and Lifelong Learning’.

This series will culminate in a skill exhibition that will host all G-20 nations in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. The knowledge collateral will aid evidence-based policy-making around the area of ‘future of work’ and inform the inputs provided at the ministerial declaration.

Reacting to the development, Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Executive Education and Digital Learning and Professor of Information Systems at ISB, said,  “We are delighted to provide research and knowledge support to the G-20 Education Working Group. India’s Presidency comes at a particularly relevant and exciting time, as the workplace globally encounters new challenges at an unprecedented scale, ranging from the rise of AI to new work models to the demand for sustainable business practices.”

“ We hope to leverage ISB’s track record as one of the country’s most productive research institutions to articulate the trajectory of the future of work, identify skill gaps, and develop analytical frameworks that inform skill development, governance and inter-country mobility to address these gaps,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian School of Business National Skill Development Corporation MSDE EWG
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp