GHMC certificates scam leaves Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi fuming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has reportedly expressed her anger over birth and death certificate scam. During a meeting she held on the issue with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials, she wanted to know how the officials have issued the certificates without proper verification.

On Monday, the GHMC cancelled birth and death certificates issued to over 31,000 people. The GHMC Commissioner, meanwhile, said that notices will be sent to all applicants whose birth and death certificates were cancelled.

“Applicants will have to upload their applications again. We have found that such certificates have been uploaded in all 15 Meeseva Kendras. The appointment of 12 operatives in the birth and death certificate issuance department was not done in the roster system. We will investigate it. We have issued more than 4.30 lakh birth and death certificates after starting the online system from July 2021,” he said.

The officials have acknowledged that the certificates were issued without due diligence and blamed Mee Seva centres for the mess. This issue came to light only when some of those who obtained such certificates started besieging the local municipal offices when their documents were not accepted in government departments.

