Naveen murder: Cops may probe 2 more contacts of Krishna

They believe that his friends may have also given him money for his expenses even after knowing he had committed a murder.

Published: 09th March 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Harihara Krishna, the accused in the engineering student N Naveen murder case, keeps insisting that only he is involved in the crime and nobody else, police are reportedly trying to investigate two more contacts of the accused.

Based on technical evidence and his confessions, police believed to have found out that the accused received some help — direct or indirect — from his friends. They believe that his friends may have also given him money for his expenses even after knowing he had committed a murder. While there is no trace of Navven’s mobile phone,  police were not able to get any information from Krishna’s phone. Police are now trying to get some information from Krishan’s phone contacts.

Krishna had strangled Naveen, a final-year engineering student of the University College of Engineering, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, at Pedda Amberpet, on February 17 to death for trying to reconcile with his former girlfriend — Niharika Reddy. After ensuring Naveen was dead, he decapitated his head, sliced open his heart, and chopped off his private parts. He then stuffed them into his backpack and dumped it on a road. Police have already arrested Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain, a friend of Krishna.

