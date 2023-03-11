Home Cities Hyderabad

BRS stages protest against removal of 15,000 voters

As the SCB elections are scheduled to be held on April 30, voter registration process has already been completed.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leaders and local residents stage a dharna on Friday

BRS leaders and local residents stage a dharna on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS leaders and local residents staged a dharna in protest against the removal of voters' names from the electoral rolls ahead of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections. The protesters were led by BRS leaders and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairman Manne Krishank. As the SCB elections are scheduled to be held on April 30, the voter registration process has already been completed.

Speaking during the protest, the TSMDC chairman said: “In ward No 2, names of around 15,000 voters have been removed from the electoral rolls. During the 2015 Cantonment Board elections, there were around 22,000 votes in this ward. Now, that number has  been reduced to just 7,872.”

“In a democracy, your vote is of paramount importance. Your identity is lost if you have no right to vote. Poor people who have been living here for the last 50 to 60 years have been informed by the Cantonment Board officials that these lands belong to Defence and Airport authorities and hence their names have been deleted from the electoral rolls. We have knocked on the doors of High Court to get the names of these peoples included in the voters list,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS TSMDC SCB elections
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp