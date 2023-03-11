Grievance redressal cells sought in colleges to curb student suicides

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the National Federation of Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) on Friday submitted a representation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy, requesting that all colleges establish grievance redressal cells for students, in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This comes after a concerning peak in student suicide cases since the start of 2023.

In their representation, the GIO members also urged the minister to ensure existing cells be restructured to include elected student representatives, making them more approachable and student-friendly. They have also suggested expanding the scope of redressal to include more student-related issues beyond the currently specified ones. Additionally, the representation highlighted the need for counseling units in colleges.

According to the UGC guidelines, every higher education institution in the country must establish a students’ grievances and redressal cell, as per the Student Redressal Regulation 2018, Section 4(A)(i). These cells are responsible for investigating complaints and taking action in cases related to harassment in institutions. While some colleges have initiated online redressal portals, the recent trend of student suicide cases has called into question the efficiency of these cells.

“The absence of a safe environment becomes a threat for students from taking advantage of these opportunities effectively,” said Advocate Sumaiya Roshan, president of the National Federation of GIO. “Providing a safe environment on campuses must be a part of ensuring better educational opportunities,” she said.

According to GIO, the minister accepted the memorandum and confirmed an appointment to discuss the issue in detail. GIO is planning to include student representatives in the meeting to share their personal experiences.

