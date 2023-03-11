Home Cities Hyderabad

Grievance redressal cells sought in colleges to curb student suicides

According to GIO, the minister accepted the memorandum and confirmed an appointment to discuss the issue in detail.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the National Federation of Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) on Friday submitted a representation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy, requesting that all colleges establish grievance redressal cells for students, in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This comes after a concerning peak in student suicide cases since the start of 2023.

In their representation, the GIO members also urged the minister to ensure existing cells be restructured to include elected student representatives, making them more approachable and student-friendly. They have also suggested expanding the scope of redressal to include more student-related issues beyond the currently specified ones. Additionally, the representation highlighted the need for counseling units in colleges.

According to the UGC guidelines, every higher education institution in the country must establish a students’ grievances and redressal cell, as per the Student Redressal Regulation 2018, Section 4(A)(i). These cells are responsible for investigating complaints and taking action in cases related to harassment in institutions. While some colleges have initiated online redressal portals, the recent trend of student suicide cases has called into question the efficiency of these cells.

“The absence of a safe environment becomes a threat for students from taking advantage of these opportunities effectively,” said Advocate Sumaiya Roshan, president of the National Federation of GIO. “Providing a safe environment on campuses must be a part of ensuring better educational opportunities,” she said.

According to GIO, the minister accepted the memorandum and confirmed an appointment to discuss the issue in detail. GIO is planning to include student representatives in the meeting to share their personal experiences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Federation of Girls Islamic Organisation UGC grievance redressal cells student suicide cases
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp