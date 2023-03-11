Home Cities Hyderabad

HRDA wants ‘rural doctor’ nixed from Assembly records

In reality, these individuals are deceiving the public by prescribing scheduled medicines and performing illegal abortions, thus damaging public health.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Online Consultaion, Healthcare, Digital, Doctor

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reform Doctors Association (HRDA) on Friday sent a letter to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly requesting the removal of the term Gramin Vaidhyulu, or “rural doctor”, from the Assembly session records. The HRDA also urged all Legislative Assembly and Council members to avoid using the term “doctors” to address unregistered or fake medical practitioners.

According to the HRDA, the use of these terms can mislead the public into thinking that such practitioners are qualified doctors who can practice allopathy. In reality, these individuals are deceiving the public by prescribing scheduled medicines and performing illegal abortions, thus damaging public health.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr K Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA, cited Government Order (GO) No. 428, dated June 29, 2015, which stipulates that “community paramedics shall not call themselves doctors”.Despite this order, many MLAs and ministers in recent Assembly sessions had referred to quacks as doctors, he said.

Request to CM

Dr Kumar added that MLA Jayaprakash Reddy from Sangareddy had requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide village doctor status to these non-registered medical practitioners.
HRDA also sent a letter to Reddy, urging him to focus on public health issues, such as the construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital and the recruitment of specialist doctors, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HRDA Telangana Legislative Assembly
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp