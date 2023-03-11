Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University gets new HRDC building

The centre was built with Rs 7 crore funds sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University (File Photo)

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly constructed University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) building was inaugurated at Osmania University on Friday. The centre was built with Rs 7 crore funds sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State Council Higher Education chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at Osmania University and it will contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity.

Referring to the initiatives launched by Osmania University in the recent past, Vice-chancellor Prof D Ravinder said that 50 per cent of the administrative posts were earmarked for women faculty members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HRDC Osmania University Rs 7 crore
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp