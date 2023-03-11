Osmania University gets new HRDC building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly constructed University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) building was inaugurated at Osmania University on Friday. The centre was built with Rs 7 crore funds sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State Council Higher Education chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at Osmania University and it will contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity.

Referring to the initiatives launched by Osmania University in the recent past, Vice-chancellor Prof D Ravinder said that 50 per cent of the administrative posts were earmarked for women faculty members.

