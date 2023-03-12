Home Cities Hyderabad

Civil works for ORR cycling track almost done: Spl secy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar, the civil works for the 21-kilometre cycling track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are almost finished. The officials are currently working on the greenery and landscaping aspects of the cycling track, while the installation of solar rooftop panels is expected to begin within the next ten days.

Once completed, the cycling track, complete with solar roofing and other amenities along the service roads of ORR, will be a unique facility in India.

Arvind Kumar tweeted on Saturday, “The cycle track along with #ORR is nearing completion, greenery and landscaping works have started, solar panelling has been finalized, and works on installation will begin in the next 10 days. Once completed, it will be one of its kind in India.”

