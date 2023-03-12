Home Cities Hyderabad

New revenue record for SCR in ticket checking

Additionally, the ticket-checking staff play an important role in educating the public about the ease and convenience of travelling with valid tickets.

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has made significant progress in the ticket-checking area, setting a new revenue record of Rs 200.17 crore. This impressive figure was generated through the booking of 28.27 lakh cases for irregular travel and unbooked luggage, among other things. It represents a substantial increase from the previous best revenue of Rs 154.29 crore, which was achieved during the 2019-20 fiscal year. 

Ticket checking is a critical aspect of railway operations as it helps curb ticketless and irregular travel, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all passengers. It also serves as a deterrent for repeat offenders, encouraging them to purchase genuine tickets. Additionally, the ticket-checking staff play an important role in educating the public about the ease and convenience of travelling with valid tickets.

In recent times, several measures have been implemented to improve passenger traffic and make ticket purchasing more convenient, including the UTS mobile app, ATVM machines near booking counters and the display of QR codes near counters. The tireless efforts of ticket-checking staff, combined with these measures, have helped increase ticket sales and passenger revenue. In fact, the SCR has recorded its highest-ever passenger revenue of Rs 4,825.72 crore this financial year, a testament to the success of these initiatives. Additionally, the SCR has achieved its highest revenue ever in ticket checking, further highlighting the effectiveness of these measures.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager of the SCR zone, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire commercial wing, as well as the officers and staff, on the achievement of crossing Rs 200 crore in revenue from ticket checking. This is the first time such a milestone has been achieved.

SCR GENERAL MANAGER INSPECTS BEGUMPET, SECUNDERABAD RAILWAY STATIONS
Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM, conducted an inspection of the Begumpet and Secunderabad railway stations on Saturday. The inspection began at Begumpet Railway Station, where Jain reviewed passenger amenities and discussed future developmental plans with officials. During the inspection, he interacted with passengers and conducted a detailed review of the circulating area.

He also examined the ‘One Station, One Product’ stall set up at the station, visited the ticket booking office, and spoke with staff members at the booking counter. Additionally, he took the time to visit the Rock Garden located at the station.

Subsequently, he proceeded to inspect Secunderabad Railway Station, where he reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works in detail. He checked the progress of upgradation works on both sides of the station, i.e., platform no. 1 and no. 10 side, and advised officials to expedite the work to ensure the project is completed by the targeted date.

