Rat bites 8-year-old boy in fast food restaurant in Hyderabad; case booked

The complainant said the rat came crawling out of the toilet in the restaurant and ran towards his son, then climbed up the leg and got into his shorts.

Published: 12th March 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

HYDERABAD:  A case was registered against the management of a restaurant here after an eight-year-old boy was bitten by a rat, while he was having a meal with his parents at the fast food joint, police said.

A video of the incident which took place on March 8 at the restaurant located in Kompally has gone viral with some social media users terming it "shocking and shameful".

The boy's father shared the video of the incident on Twitter and also lodged a complaint with the police on March 9, stating that the rodent attacked his son.

The complainant said the rat came crawling out of the toilet in the restaurant and ran towards his son, then climbed up the leg and got into his shorts.

Immediately, the complainant pulled it out of the boy's pants and threw it away. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was administered injections for the wound sustained.

According to police, a case was registered against the management of the food outlet under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is on.

The Assistant Food Controller of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tweeted: "The Concerned Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and a report has been submitted for further action".

