LVPEI organises glaucoma awareness walk, to hold forum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Sunday organised a glaucoma awareness walk to educate people about this serious eye disease. As part of World Glaucoma Week, which is being observed from March 12 to 18, the hospital has also arranged for a live patient forum where patients can interact with glaucoma specialists in six different languages including Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Odia and Telugu. The forum will be held on March 15 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm and will be broadcasted live on LVPEI’s YouTube channel.

Glaucoma is a serious eye condition that can result in irreversible blindness due to damage to the optic nerve caused by increased eye pressure. World Glaucoma Week, a joint global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patients Association, aims to raise awareness about this debilitating disease. During this week, people across the globe come together to educate others about the importance of regular eye exams and early detection of glaucoma.

During the flag-off ceremony, Suhas Pagolu, a Tollywood actor, spoke about the importance of regular eye check-ups. He shared that until yesterday, he was unaware of the severity of glaucoma and the harm it can cause to vision. He went on to explain it can silently creep up on individuals, making regular eye exams a crucial preventative measure.

Pagolu stressed the importance of raising awareness about eye health and urged everyone to prioritise regular eye check-ups to detect and prevent vision problems early on. According to available data, approximately 1.12 crore Indians, which accounts for 4.5 per cent of the population, including children, suffer from glaucoma. Shockingly, of these, 11 lakh individuals have already lost their sight due to the disease.

Speaking about the prevalence of glaucoma, LVPEI’s senior glaucoma consultant, Dr Sirisha Senthil, expressed concern about the lack of awareness surrounding the condition. She noted that glaucoma is often detected only after an individual has already lost 90 per cent of their sight, as there is currently no known cure for the disease.

She emphasised the importance of creating awareness about the need for regular eye check-ups, particularly for those with a family history of glaucoma. Dr Sirisha also mentioned that glaucoma can affect individuals of all ages, even newborn babies, and it is crucial for parents to have their children’s eyes examined regularly. By increasing awareness and encouraging early detection, we can help prevent the spread of this debilitating disease and ensure that individuals receive the necessary care to preserve their vision.

HYDERABAD: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Sunday organised a glaucoma awareness walk to educate people about this serious eye disease. As part of World Glaucoma Week, which is being observed from March 12 to 18, the hospital has also arranged for a live patient forum where patients can interact with glaucoma specialists in six different languages including Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Odia and Telugu. The forum will be held on March 15 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm and will be broadcasted live on LVPEI’s YouTube channel. Glaucoma is a serious eye condition that can result in irreversible blindness due to damage to the optic nerve caused by increased eye pressure. World Glaucoma Week, a joint global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patients Association, aims to raise awareness about this debilitating disease. During this week, people across the globe come together to educate others about the importance of regular eye exams and early detection of glaucoma. During the flag-off ceremony, Suhas Pagolu, a Tollywood actor, spoke about the importance of regular eye check-ups. He shared that until yesterday, he was unaware of the severity of glaucoma and the harm it can cause to vision. He went on to explain it can silently creep up on individuals, making regular eye exams a crucial preventative measure.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pagolu stressed the importance of raising awareness about eye health and urged everyone to prioritise regular eye check-ups to detect and prevent vision problems early on. According to available data, approximately 1.12 crore Indians, which accounts for 4.5 per cent of the population, including children, suffer from glaucoma. Shockingly, of these, 11 lakh individuals have already lost their sight due to the disease. Speaking about the prevalence of glaucoma, LVPEI’s senior glaucoma consultant, Dr Sirisha Senthil, expressed concern about the lack of awareness surrounding the condition. She noted that glaucoma is often detected only after an individual has already lost 90 per cent of their sight, as there is currently no known cure for the disease. She emphasised the importance of creating awareness about the need for regular eye check-ups, particularly for those with a family history of glaucoma. Dr Sirisha also mentioned that glaucoma can affect individuals of all ages, even newborn babies, and it is crucial for parents to have their children’s eyes examined regularly. By increasing awareness and encouraging early detection, we can help prevent the spread of this debilitating disease and ensure that individuals receive the necessary care to preserve their vision.