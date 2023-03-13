Home Cities Hyderabad

Zambian nurse finds cure for complicated ailment in Hyderabad

A hysterectomy was performed at the hospital where she was working in Zambia, following which she developed complications and her intestines were damaged in the process.

KIMS hospital in Hubballi (Photo | D Hemanth)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After undergoing seven failed surgeries in her native country to get the intestinal damage rectified, a Zambian nurse was airlifted and successfully treated at KIMS hospital here.The 36-year-old nurse, a mother of three children, whose condition was critical when she was admitted to KIMS ICU.

A hysterectomy was performed at the hospital where she was working in Zambia, following which she developed complications and her intestines were damaged in the process. She underwent repeated surgeries to get the damage rectified.

As all the surgeries failed, the woman was not unable to consume food or pass stools. On her way to Hyderabad, she was not given any liquid or solid food, and a cotton pad was put on her abdomen.

“At KIMS, initially a seven-hour-surgery was done and sutures were made on the injured intestines. However, as the infection has already spread, some parts of the intestines were removed,” said Dr G Parthasarathy, senior consultant, KIMS hospitals.

“After a gap of 10 days, another surgery was performed on her to restore the motion way after which she became completely normal. She recovered well and was finally able to eat normally,” he said.

