Fire breaks out in Telangana Haj complex

According to sources, the staff noticed thick smoke billowing out from the office of Urdu Academy located on the fourth floor of the building.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters clear the premises of the Urdu Academy block of the Telangana Haj complex in Nampally on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in the Telangana State Urdu Academy block of the Telangana Haj complex in Nampally on Monday. Though no loss of life was, the incident led to panic in the area. The staffers and other people present in the building were evacuated at once.

On receiving the information, fire tenders from the State Assembly in Gowliguda were rushed to the spot and undertook an operation to douse the flames. Cops also assisted the firefighters.

According to sources, the staff noticed thick smoke billowing out from the office of Urdu Academy located on the fourth floor of the building. They immediately informed the fire department. Efforts are on to extinguish the fire completely by the Fire and State Disaster Response personnel.

Fire in a timber depot
A massive fire broke out in a timber depot located in the MM Pahadi region of Attapur late on Sunday. 
The incident caused panic and concern among the local residents, but swift action by the fire department ensured that the flames were brought under control. According to sources, the cause of the massive fire is said to be a short circuit, but it is yet to be confirmed as the investigation is pending.  A large stock of wood and timber was kept in the depot. At least seven to eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

FIRE IN DMHO’S OFFICE
Adilabad: The store room in the office of the Mancherial Medical and Health Officer was gutted in a fire, allegedly caused by a short circuit, on Monday. Medical kits, mosquito repellent and files worth approximately `4 lakh were destroyed in the fire. B Ajay Kumar, the District Fire Officer, reported the fire tender arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the fire.

