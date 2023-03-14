Home Cities Hyderabad

Peaceful polling seen on election day

Gadwal sees highest voter turnout while Hyd sees lowest; results to be declared on Thursday

Polling staff shift boxes to strongroom after polling for the Teacher’s constituency in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The polling for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency MLC elections were held on Monday, and they passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents reported from any of the polling stations in the districts. As of 4 pm, about 90.40 per cent of the registered voters had cast their votes, but polling continued in a few booths even after the official closing hours. The counting of votes will take place on March 16 (Thursday) at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, and the results will be declared the same afternoon.

A total of 21 candidates, including 16 independents, are in the fray. The main contenders are former MLC K Janardhan Reddy, P Manik Reddy from the State United Teachers’ Federation, Chennakeshav Reddy, former general secretary of the Progressive Recognised Teacher’s Union, and AVN Reddy, who is contesting on behalf of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union. The constituency is spread across nine districts — Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

Gadwal district recorded the highest polling percentage of 97.15 per cent, followed by Vikarabad with 94.76 per cent, Nagarkurnool with 93.96 per cent, Narayanpet with 93.77 per cent and Wanaparthy with 93.48 per cent. Hyderabad recorded the lowest polling percentage with 82.25 per cent while Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 83.54 per cent.

The polling began on a slow note but gradually picked up during the day. A total of 137 polling stations were set up, including 126 main polling stations and 11 additional polling stations, with 22 polling centres in the Hyderabad district alone. To ensure a smooth election process, 12 sectoral officers and 29 observers were appointed, and 739 polling personnel were deployed for poll duty. Adequate police bandobast was made at the polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

