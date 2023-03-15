Home Cities Hyderabad

Carvaan makes its way

The exhibition caters to connoisseurs, patrons, and enthusiasts who believe in the power of handcrafts to change the future of fashion.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Carvaan by Gaurang, embodies the rich heritage of handlooms and artisans.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The highly anticipated Carvaan - Summer Edit is set to take place at Gaurang’s Kitchen in Hyderabad today. This artisanal exhibition is the third chapter of its kind following the successful earlier editions, showcasing the innovative handicrafts of India through different disciplines. With an emphasis on meticulous craftsmanship and the revival of Indian handloom, the exhibition brings sarees, apparel, and accessories from all over the country, encouraging artisans to show their best work.

Carvaan by Gaurang, embodies the rich heritage of handlooms and artisans. With an unwavering commitment to promoting India’s weaving traditions, textile visionary Gaurang Shah has curated an experience that celebrates the unparalleled creativity of 27 top designers. This event is crafted as a tribute to the enduring spirit and passion of these artisans who pour their hearts and souls into every creation. Speaking about the forthcoming exhibit, Gaurang Shah said, “Carvaan celebrates the beauty and significance of traditional handcrafts and encourages innovation and development in the industry.”

The artists set to participate in the exhibition include Ada Chikan, Avacara, Avni Bhuva, Belle Robe, Ekadi, Little Gaurang, Kalapuri, Neelgar, Roliana, Oja Culture, Ekang, Vinay Narkar, Monazz, Silver Streak, Tulsi Weaves, AVA, Taana Baana, and Aara. These Indian designers and artisans are known for their commitment to innovation and development in the traditional handcraft industry, which is evident in their use of organic fabrics, natural dyes, and different resist printing techniques.

Others showcasing their creativity are Beyond Threads by Reena Rajpal, Inochhi Shoes, Mahboob Bidri Craft, Meghna Panchmatia, Sasha Pottery, Shrujan, Ssaha, Still by Sejal Patel, The Manduva Project and more.

Carvaan - Summer Edit aims to bring together a niche selection of craftspersons and designers who complement each other. The exhibition caters to connoisseurs, patrons, and enthusiasts who believe in the power of handcrafts to change the future of fashion. The event promises to be an exceptional showcase of Indian art, culture, and heritage.

