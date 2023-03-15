Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get extra 42 MGD drinking water this summer

Published: 15th March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and its outskirts will not face drinking water shortage this summer as an additional 42 million gallons of water per day (MGD) will be made available from different reservoirs.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will supply 22 MGD of water to Hyderabad and the remaining 20 MGD to consumers living within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. HMWSS&B Managing Director M Dana Kishore, said the additional drinking water will meet the extra water demand during the summer.

Kishore directed the officials to examine the condition of existing borewells and repair defunct ones.
Additional Tanker Filling Stations will be established wherever necessary, and the number of water tanker trips per day will be increased to meet the water demand.

The Water Board is taking steps to complete the ORR Phase-II project by June this year to supply 50 MGD of water.

