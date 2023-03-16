Five kg tumour removed from  60-year-old woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of surgeons at Renova Hospitals successfully removed a heavy ovarian tumour weighing 5 kg from the abdomen of a 64-year-old woman, who came to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

The surgical team performed the necessary surgery and sent the tumour for biopsy and pathological examinations. The patient had undergone a hysterectomy 25 years ago, a surgical procedure that involves removing the uterus.

Dr Padmavathi, a consultant gynaecologist at Renova Hospital, explained that it is rare for patients to develop such a huge tumour after a hysterectomy, and the size of the tumour made the surgery complicated as it required careful handling of nearby organs.

