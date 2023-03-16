Bowled over!

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come the month of April every year, the entire nation swoons to the tunes of Indian Premier League and capturing that frenzy around cricket, Hyderabad-based husband-wife duo, Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh had launched cricket strategy game which had emerged as one of the favourite Made in India apps in the gaming category in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi couple of years back.

Hitwicket Cricket Games, India’s top rated multiplayer cricket strategy gaming app, had recently announced their first-ever Women’s World Cup special Youth Championship 2023, aiming to primarily target its base of 25% female gamers with this championship.The Youth Championship 2023 will run from 10th Feb to 19th March 2023 as teams from 100 countries compete in an exciting 1v1 Bowling Tournament. There are a total of 21 milestones with rewards available at the completion of each of them. The youth pass rewards will be introduced towards the end of the milestone bar. Thousands of cricket fans can compete to make it to the World Cup Style Final Faceoffs.

Talking about what made him venture into gaming and what makes them a cut above the rest, Kashyap Reddy, co-founder says, “My dad introduced me to cricket. We used to watch matches together. And every time when we used to hear the commentators, we realised that they’re not just talking about, what was a good shot, but rather debating on who should be playing the next man, who should be the captain, who should bowl the next over. And everyone’s super passionate about their opinion. Then, later on, when growing up, I started playing a lot of online games, I was playing one football manager game, which was the most popular one in the globe at that point, and I was the number one player from India,” adding, “Until now, cricket mobile games have been swipe-action games, where the user does an action on every ‘ball’ and scores accordingly.

Similar to how Angry Birds is played. Hitwicket is fundamentally different. It requires gamers to plan their strategy for the game in order to win. It is akin to Clash of Clans or Pokemon, where the gamers need to think about their team strengths and weaknesses as compared to the opposition and then make their moves. Moving from dinner table conversations around strategy, cricket fans can now build their own teams and franchise on Hitwicket.”

Sharing further about how they are engaging gamers of multiple genres, he says, “The strategy in Hitwicket mimics how the game plays out on the cricket pitch. The probabilities of scoring are assigned for every shot, one cannot hit boundaries on every ball. Players are also rewarded for ‘settling in’. This makes the game very close to how it is in real life cricket. Most of the matches get into the last over, faithfully mimicking the thrill of seeing and playing an actual match. Training the right players and choosing the right batting combinations are critical. A left-right combination yields dividends! Budgeting the game money prudently for player auctions, training and upgrading skills are essential to winning. All these features (and many more) are unlocked over several levels. Hitwicket has enough content to engage players for months on end.”

Hitwicket has over three million gamers across 100 countries with more than 30% users from outside India and from over 200 cities in India. It logs 1.3 million minutes of game play each day, with an average user session lasting 45 minutes as opposed to the global average of 23 minutes. “Challenging the stereotype of the male gamer, 25% of Hitwicket gamers are women and it is the world’s first virtual cricket league game to introduce women cricketers. We also has a vibrant discord community of over 17,000 active members,” says Keerti Singh, co-founder, who manages her fulltime job along with Hitwicket.

Hitwicket is looking to venture into NFTs & Blockchain gaming and plans to make India a prime hub for e-sports championships. It is orchestrating an all-ambitious Hitwicket World Cup, India’s first and one-of-a-kind Esports Mobile Gaming Cricket Tournament, tentatively scheduled for 2023.

HYDERABAD: Come the month of April every year, the entire nation swoons to the tunes of Indian Premier League and capturing that frenzy around cricket, Hyderabad-based husband-wife duo, Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh had launched cricket strategy game which had emerged as one of the favourite Made in India apps in the gaming category in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi couple of years back. Hitwicket Cricket Games, India’s top rated multiplayer cricket strategy gaming app, had recently announced their first-ever Women’s World Cup special Youth Championship 2023, aiming to primarily target its base of 25% female gamers with this championship.The Youth Championship 2023 will run from 10th Feb to 19th March 2023 as teams from 100 countries compete in an exciting 1v1 Bowling Tournament. There are a total of 21 milestones with rewards available at the completion of each of them. The youth pass rewards will be introduced towards the end of the milestone bar. Thousands of cricket fans can compete to make it to the World Cup Style Final Faceoffs. Talking about what made him venture into gaming and what makes them a cut above the rest, Kashyap Reddy, co-founder says, “My dad introduced me to cricket. We used to watch matches together. And every time when we used to hear the commentators, we realised that they’re not just talking about, what was a good shot, but rather debating on who should be playing the next man, who should be the captain, who should bowl the next over. And everyone’s super passionate about their opinion. Then, later on, when growing up, I started playing a lot of online games, I was playing one football manager game, which was the most popular one in the globe at that point, and I was the number one player from India,” adding, “Until now, cricket mobile games have been swipe-action games, where the user does an action on every ‘ball’ and scores accordingly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similar to how Angry Birds is played. Hitwicket is fundamentally different. It requires gamers to plan their strategy for the game in order to win. It is akin to Clash of Clans or Pokemon, where the gamers need to think about their team strengths and weaknesses as compared to the opposition and then make their moves. Moving from dinner table conversations around strategy, cricket fans can now build their own teams and franchise on Hitwicket.” Sharing further about how they are engaging gamers of multiple genres, he says, “The strategy in Hitwicket mimics how the game plays out on the cricket pitch. The probabilities of scoring are assigned for every shot, one cannot hit boundaries on every ball. Players are also rewarded for ‘settling in’. This makes the game very close to how it is in real life cricket. Most of the matches get into the last over, faithfully mimicking the thrill of seeing and playing an actual match. Training the right players and choosing the right batting combinations are critical. A left-right combination yields dividends! Budgeting the game money prudently for player auctions, training and upgrading skills are essential to winning. All these features (and many more) are unlocked over several levels. Hitwicket has enough content to engage players for months on end.” Hitwicket has over three million gamers across 100 countries with more than 30% users from outside India and from over 200 cities in India. It logs 1.3 million minutes of game play each day, with an average user session lasting 45 minutes as opposed to the global average of 23 minutes. “Challenging the stereotype of the male gamer, 25% of Hitwicket gamers are women and it is the world’s first virtual cricket league game to introduce women cricketers. We also has a vibrant discord community of over 17,000 active members,” says Keerti Singh, co-founder, who manages her fulltime job along with Hitwicket. Hitwicket is looking to venture into NFTs & Blockchain gaming and plans to make India a prime hub for e-sports championships. It is orchestrating an all-ambitious Hitwicket World Cup, India’s first and one-of-a-kind Esports Mobile Gaming Cricket Tournament, tentatively scheduled for 2023.