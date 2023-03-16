Man hacks wife to death, throws infant son into sump in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man axed his wife to death and threw his two-month-old son into a water sump on Wednesday. The accused, Dhanraj, who brought his wife, Lavanya, from her house at Bandaravirala, entered into an argument over additional dowry and axed her to death. Later, he killed his infant son by throwing him into the sump.

Abdullahpurmet police registered a case after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint. Lavanya and Dhanraj from Anajpur got married in 2018. Dhanraj started harassing his wife for dowry. He had gone to Bandaravirala where Lavanya had been staying after delivering her second child to plead with her to return home as she was afraid of returning to her in-laws house because of growing pressure on her for dowry.

HYDERABAD: A man axed his wife to death and threw his two-month-old son into a water sump on Wednesday. The accused, Dhanraj, who brought his wife, Lavanya, from her house at Bandaravirala, entered into an argument over additional dowry and axed her to death. Later, he killed his infant son by throwing him into the sump. Abdullahpurmet police registered a case after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint. Lavanya and Dhanraj from Anajpur got married in 2018. Dhanraj started harassing his wife for dowry. He had gone to Bandaravirala where Lavanya had been staying after delivering her second child to plead with her to return home as she was afraid of returning to her in-laws house because of growing pressure on her for dowry.