Weaves of grandeur

HYDERABAD: Coming to Netflix soon is the magnum opus from the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Hindi-language drama Heeramandi. Set in the backdrop of pre-independence India, and centered around a powerful group of courtesans, Heeramandi will be a dazzling display of Indian filmmaking and period costumes. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, the first look which was out recently, defined opulence. The designer behind the look, Rimple Narula of the label Rimple and Harpreet (RAH), is a name to reckon when it comes to bridal wear in India and those who are the fashion connoisseurs would have seen their work at high-end boutiques around the city. They ventured into Bollywood costume designing with another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Padmaavat. Post which, they have designed for Housefull-4 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Even the recent Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga, chose RAH when she got married last year.CE caught up with the designer Rimple Narula of the label RAH, to know about their creations and more.

Excerpts:

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand digital debut, Heeramandi is out. It speaks of opulence. Tell us about your association with him for the looks.

We have previously worked with Sanjay sir in the grand opera movie Padmaavat. It was a celebrated moment for all of us. The grandeur that people saw on screen was an outcome of hours of discussion and extensive research. Mr Bhansali’s artmenship and our years of studying old textiles came in very handy to compile all the looks for the movie.

How’s your working experience with SLB?

Words fall short; every time I am asked to speak about Mr Bhansali. He is not only a perfectionist but an institution in himself. He has immense knowledge of not just films; but history, culture, and textiles. Every day spent working with him has been a surreal learning experience for me, and learning from the best is always a good idea.

Padmaavat opened the doors of Bollywood costume design for you, making way for two more projects, Housefull-4 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. What are the challenges when doing costume designing for a period film?

Any period film involves a lot of research. In a period film, the narrative is taken forward by costume. At times, costumes speak more than dialogues, and getting them right is the most challenging aspect. For Padmaavat, we did extensive research as it was a very-old period historic drama. Talking about challenges specifically with costume designing is that there are time constraints. Sometimes things need to be changed overnight for a particular shoot, and that becomes very challenging. Somehow we always manage it because of our great team.

Rimple designed costumes for Heeramandi

You have worked with very prominent faces in the entertainment industry. How has the journey been?

Well, the journey is ongoing. I believe that; the synergies of creative people like movie stars and style icons around us make it more interesting. I remember; while I was compiling Ranveer’s look for a shoot, there was a debate on how to use fur on him. He gave his input and made it look more stunning on him. So yes, all this makes the journey more interesting, and I would never want this journey to end.

Even though many celebrities have worn your design, do you have anyone in particular whom you would like to dress?

I feel anybody who is willing to carry the weight of the garment and do justice with it will be a pleasure to work with. It feels so good to see your creations on these beautiful-looking stars who bring these garments to life. Well, I have dressed one of the best in the industry, Deepika Padukone, and of course, there are some beautiful faces like Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and Guneet Monga, whom I dressed for her bridal look.

Rimple’s lookbook for Padmaavat

What inspired you to venture into the fashion industry?

With a flair for fashion since my growing years, I started styling my mother’s wardrobe and jewellery. I used to fiddle with my mother’s wardrobe and tried to give her my suggestions on what earrings to pair with a piece of cloth. I believe I was born to do this, and I am so glad I chose this path.

Where do you think Hyderabad stands on the fashion front?

Of late, I feel Hyderabad has pulled off a strong fashion game. I believe that the city has ample facilities to make it a fashion hub in the years to come. I look forward to opening a store in Hyderabad soon.

Your future plans?

My vision for the future is a hope to celebrate expansion and versatility in a way to be able to give personal attention to all my clients. We look forward to opening stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

