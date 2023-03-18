Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 5 lakh each ex-gratia announced, complex temporarily closed

The cause of the fire accident and the functioning of the fire safety equipment provided in the building are being assessed by the Fire Services Department.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad has been temporarily closed by the authorities. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will examine the building’s structural stability and submit a report.

Meanwhile, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, announced that strict action would be taken against the building owner and other responsible parties for failing to take adequate precautions.

Talasani expressed sorrow over the Swapnalok fire incident and visited Gandhi Hospital with Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali to console the families of the deceased. The Minister directed the authorities to make all necessary arrangements for the transfer of bodies to their respective native locations after the post-mortem examination.

Talasani said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families and would provide them with all possible support during this difficult time. A case has already been filed and is being investigated, according to Talasani. The Mahankali police have registered a case of negligence causing death against the complex owner and association and are conducting an investigation.

According to GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, the building is an old, existing high-rise commercial building that has been occupied by various commercial establishments. The building permission was granted in July 1985 for the construction of the cellar, ground floor, mezzanine floor, and upper six floors. The setbacks are maintained according to the rules.

The cause of the fire accident and the functioning of the fire safety equipment provided in the building are being assessed by the Fire Services Department. Further action will be taken in collaboration with the Director General, Fire Services.

