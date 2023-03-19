Home Cities Hyderabad

Farmers must be motivated to grow medicinal, aromatic plants: Niranjan   

S Niranjan Reddy was addressing the Kisan Mela held at the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic plants (CIMAP)- Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) in Hyderabad.

Published: 19th March 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday opined that if farmers were reassured that their medicinal and aromatic produce would be procured by the government, they could be motivated to grow those rare and highly useful plants on a large scale in the country.

He was addressing the Kisan Mela held at the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic plants (CIMAP)- Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) in Hyderabad, as the chief guest on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Niranjan Reddy said that China, Cuba and Taiwan were ruling the aromatic herbs industry globally, and that the respective governments in those countries were procuring the produce directly from the farmers. He felt that governments needed to take steps to encourage cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants, as international organisations and forums were giving importance to such plants from which medicines are produced. 

Niranjan Reddy further said that medicinal and aromatic herbs were good for health, which could improve the quality of life. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp