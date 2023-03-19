PV Narasimha Rao taught the world ‘restraint of speech’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha praised former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for his mastery of the ‘restraint of speech,’ which he believes is an essential quality that has been fading away in recent times.

During the launch of the book ‘The Quintessential Rebel’ by senior journalist A Krishna Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday, Narasimha described the former PM as a voracious reader who built himself up as a silent man with a clear opinion on how to improve the political, economic, and social scenario of the country. The judge also highlighted Rao’s ability to understand and implement necessary measures in sectors like telecom, roadways, space programs, and IT.

S Venkat Narayan, former executive director of India Today, spoke about Rao’s foreign policy initiatives, which he believes laid the foundation for India’s increased global influence.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Lavu Nageswara Rao, who also participated in the event, called the book, an English translation of the Telugu book titled ‘Viplava Tapasvi,’ a great read for those interested in the inside workings of politics.

