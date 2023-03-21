Solutions at a click

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Homes, as we knew them earlier, are witnessing a sea change due to technological advancements. Globally, smart homes are the norm and in India too, we are just beginning to embrace the concept. Helping and believing in the concept that home is an extension of one’s image, city-based Hogar Controls is creating wonders.

Talking about the journey so far in Hogar Controls, Vishnu Reddy, Co-founder & CEO, says, “I was born and grew up in an agricultural family based in Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh. After completing my education, I relocated to the United States. I believed smart house technology will become an integral part of every home in the near future. Therefore, I have made significant investments in Hogar Controls in recent years and have acquired it. While our team works around the clock to provide better solutions and is constantly looking for ways to improve, it has been an immensely fulfilling experience with Hogar Controls, allowing me to learn and grow in various ways and make good progress.”

His father has been an incredible role model and mentor, teaching him the virtues of honesty, tenacity, hard work, compassion, and generosity. His steadfast support and exemplary moral code have been a source of inspiration for Vishnu, demonstrating the value of hard effort, humility, and the belief that success does not come easily. “I see success as the path from despair to hope. It consists in overcoming difficulties and attaining objectives. It is the satisfaction of looking back and being proud of what has been accomplished, regardless of size. It is the courage to take risks and the resilience to continue even when things are not proceeding as planned,” he explains.

Elaborating about what has been the biggest learning in his journey, Vishnu says, “One of the most important lessons I have learned in my journey as a successful leader is the power of teamwork.” Vishnu is a firm believer in the notion that we are what we consume and therefore, he strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle by ensuring that no oily meals, trans fats, or aerated drinks are consumed in his home or workplace. “I opt for a nutritious diet that is full of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

To be productive, I prioritise spending time with my family and taking breaks throughout the day. In order to keep healthy and energised, I also make sure to get enough sleep and exercise on a regular basis. Reading books about leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as biographies and autobiographies of successful individuals, has been an inspiring source of motivation for me. It has helped me to stay motivated and to keep pushing forward on my journey. Furthermore, travelling is an experience to gain a better understanding of the world by exploring different cultures, learning about people, their customs, and experiencing calming sensations such as listening to the sound of waves, smelling the ocean, and feeling the sand between one’s toes,” he concludes.

