US consulate begins ops at new facility in Nanakramguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United States Consulate General in Hyderabad inaugurated its new facility in Nanakramguda on Monday. The new consulate was built at a cost of $340 million under the US-India Strategic Partnership. “We look forward to increasing our staff, including visa officers, in order to continue expanding the US-India ties,” said Jennifer Larson, US Consul General, Hyderabad.

The consulate general will represent the US in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Visa applicants who have scheduled interviews will now go to this new facility. All other services, including biometrics appointments, dropbox appointments, and passport pickup, will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center (VAC) in Madhapur.

The new consulate embodies the US State Department’s mission to provide safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities for US diplomacy. The US-India relationship in the region covers many areas, including higher education and cultural programs, military cooperation, health and environmental issues, and commercial ties. In 2022, Consulate General Hyderabad issued over 18,000 student visas. US companies have invested billions of dollars in the region’s tech, defence, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Moreover, the consulate works with local partners through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to preserve historic monuments. The staff also collaborates with local journalists to combat disinformation and expand coverage of climate change.

