Dana Kishore: Over 99% households in city use water supplied by HMWS&SB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director, M Dana Kishore, emphasised the need for judicious use of water and the reuse of treated water for domestic purposes to prevent a water crisis in the near future.

Speaking at the World Water Day celebrations held at the HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad on Tuesday, he highlighted that Telangana, as a newly formed state, is the first to provide drinking water to every household. This feat was possible due to the efforts and leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao.

Kishore mentioned that the HMWS&SB supplies water to 99.16% of Hyderabad’s population, and this was recognised by the Central Government. He added that Hyderabad is on track to become the first city in India to treat 100% sewage water by July 2023.

Kishore also spoke about the Sunkishala project, which, when completed, will ensure drinking water for the city for the next 40 years, even if the population increases threefold. The State government has taken up the project as a prestigious one, and work is currently underway at a brisk pace.

To raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, the HMWS&SB will be partnering with NGOs to spread awareness about preventing water wastage. Two specially designed vehicles will be deployed to raise awareness about the value of water among the public.

