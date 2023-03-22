Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi displeased with food safety wing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday expressed her displeasure over the functioning of the Food Safety Wing in GHMC due to the lack of monitoring of food adulteration by street food vendors, hotels, and restaurants in the city. In response, the civic body officials immediately took up an awareness programme and began testing food items sold by street vendors in Jubilee Hills area to ensure that they meet quality and hygiene standards.

The officials also conveyed the necessary instructions to the vendors for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, and warned that legal action would be taken if food items were found to be adulterated or prepared in an unclean environment.

To further support their efforts, the Food Safety on Wheels programme was organised by officials at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills. This programme provided testing, training, and awareness for street food vendors, helping them maintain high-quality and safe food standards for their customers.

