Home Cities Hyderabad

RGIA now connects 80 more destinations

Apart from passenger destinations, GMR Hyderabad Airport is also focussing on cargo.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As air traffic has been increasing post-pandemic, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) is now connected to more than 80 domestic and international destinations. The new destinations connected from Hyderabad Airport are Dhaka, Baghdad, Don Mueang International Airport, New Goa International Airport, and Mopa, while the new airlines which commence operations were Akasa Air and Nok Air. Recently the A350-900 medium-haul, wide-body aircraft was inaugurated between the Hyderabad-Singapore sector.

Apart from passenger destinations, GMR Hyderabad Airport is also focussing on cargo. Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from Hyderabad. Lufthansa Cargo will be operating a Boeing 777 freighter on Frankfurt - Mumbai - Hyderabad - Frankfurt circuit.

As GHIAL completes 15 years on March 23 after it was inaugurated in 2008, airport authorities say it is seeing a fast recovery in operations post-pandemic and had an uptick in passenger traffic which is a positive sign for the industry and the economy as a whole.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHIAL Don Mueang International Airport New Goa International Airport Akasa Air
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp