RGIA now connects 80 more destinations

HYDERABAD: As air traffic has been increasing post-pandemic, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) is now connected to more than 80 domestic and international destinations. The new destinations connected from Hyderabad Airport are Dhaka, Baghdad, Don Mueang International Airport, New Goa International Airport, and Mopa, while the new airlines which commence operations were Akasa Air and Nok Air. Recently the A350-900 medium-haul, wide-body aircraft was inaugurated between the Hyderabad-Singapore sector.

Apart from passenger destinations, GMR Hyderabad Airport is also focussing on cargo. Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from Hyderabad. Lufthansa Cargo will be operating a Boeing 777 freighter on Frankfurt - Mumbai - Hyderabad - Frankfurt circuit.

As GHIAL completes 15 years on March 23 after it was inaugurated in 2008, airport authorities say it is seeing a fast recovery in operations post-pandemic and had an uptick in passenger traffic which is a positive sign for the industry and the economy as a whole.

