Cyberabad police arrest gang for stealing data of over 16.8 crore people

According to police, the cyber fraudsters had even accessed the information of customers of six top banks in the country.

Published: 23rd March 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Data Security, DPDP Bill, Cybersecurity, Data Protection

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen a major data theft case in the country, the Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested nine persons for the theft of data of over 16.8 crore people in the country. The arrested belong to Delhi and Pune.

According to police, the cyber fraudsters had even accessed the information of customers of six top banks in the country. Sensitive and confidential data of citizens including defence personnel, energy sector consumers, bank customers, gas agencies, high net worth individuals, demat account holders, and even students was accessed, they said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said that it was a major case and that they would write to the Home Ministry for further enquiry.

According to police, the data of 1.1 crore customers of six banks, 17 lakh users of Facebook, 1.2 crore users of WhatsApp, 35,000 employees of the Delhi government, 2.5 lakh employees of the Army were accessed by the fraudsters.

The data of 98 lakh people, who applied for credit cards too, was accessed by the fraudsters. The data of domestic gas refill consumers too was accessed by the fraudsters, they added.

However, only personal data and not passwords were accessed by them, the cops clarified.

According to cyber experts, such data would be used to cheat people through calls in the name of Income Tax or loan officials. The data will also be sold to others.

