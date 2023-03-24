More than 11K women benefit from scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 11,000 women have benefited from the Arogya Mahila programme in government hospitals over the past two weeks. Health Minister T Harish Rao has urged all women to make use of these facilities. On March 14, as many as 4,793 women underwent screening tests, and 975 of them received the necessary medication. Women who required advanced medical care were referred to the nearest centre.

On March 21, 6,328 women visited the Arogya Mahila centres. Of these, 3,753 underwent breast cancer tests, 884 underwent cervical cancer tests, 3,783 underwent oral cancer tests, 718 underwent urinary bladder infection tests, 1,029 underwent micronutrient deficiency tests, 777 underwent thyroid tests, 477 underwent Vitamin-D deficiency tests, and 1,294 underwent CBP tests. The health minister had launched the Aarogya Mahila programme in Telangana on International Women’s Day.

