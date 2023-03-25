Home Cities Hyderabad

Delights of Ramzan

While it calls upon those sharing the beliefs to observe fast from dawn to dusk, it also grounds itself in commensality, where all good and grief is shared with those around us.

Muslims break the fast on the first day of Ramzan at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the glimpse of the crescent moon, all those binded by faith bowed down in prayer and worship, marking the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramzan. While it calls upon those sharing the beliefs to observe fast from dawn to dusk, it also grounds itself in commensality, where all good and grief is shared with those around us. Harbouring these feelings of a shared identity, Ramzan offers the opportunity to bring people together and feast with family and friends. “There is an intense connection between food and culture. We associate our childhood with certain food items, warm feelings and good memories that are dear to every family. With food, it is not just to satisfy your hunger but it also establishes a cultural identity as there are ethos that are passed down from one generation to the next,” says Professor Salma Farooqui, HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, MANUU. 

Not only the food items but traditional ways of cooking, eating habits, utensils, are all part of the cultural practices that make their way through generations. While dates, the fruits of the date palm tree were brought to India from the Arab world and created great influence in the north-western India, they have a more significant role to play during Ramzan for the Islamic world.

“Prophet Muhammad broke his dawn-to-dusk fast with dates and the Muslims around the world follow the tradition of the Prophet,” she said. However, the fruits not only have a spiritual association with the month of Ramzan. Being high in nutritious value, dates are consumed immediately after the day-long fast, so that the human body sustains its energy. “They are rich in protein, fats, sugar, vitamins and minerals, thereby providing the essential nourishment the body needs,” said Prof Farooqui. 

Tracing the history of the fruit, she said that dates were originally found in 4,000 BC in Mesopotamia. “The date palm tree was known as the ‘tree of life’ and represented fortunity and richness. The Arab tribes could then be traced using over a hundred varieties of the fruit in different parts of the world. It has been found in Greek, Roman and Egyptian civilisations. People were consuming dates in Spain, Africa, and the Middle East,” she said. 

There are some extremely expensive varieties such as Medjool and Tegelnoor, that are consumed world over. In India, the Mughals made the fruit popular in the north-western frontier. Later, people started growing dates in Rajasthan.

Hyderabadi Ramzan 
A delicacy without which Iftaar is incomplete in Hyderabad, is Haleem, which is described by food historian K T Achaya in his A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food as, “Items of Middle Eastern origin, consisting of spiced, pasty preparations of ground meat and wheat. They were popular in the Sultanate and Mughal courts (being mentioned in the Ain-i-Akbari) and are delicacies among Muslims in Hyderabad and elsewhere.” 

A thick brownish stew of goat meat and wheat may not offer much in appearance but it definitely makes up for it in taste and nutrition. “Haleem is a dish that became popular in Hyderabad only recently, let’s say almost a decade ago and for both Muslims and non-Muslims. It is possible that with changing lifestyles, people have less time to prepare elaborate meals and hence, haleem comes in handy as the process of making it is less cumbersome and the dish is healthy too,” said Prof Farooqui. Earlier, Ramzan food included boiled chana dal, dahi bada, etc. Now, you can just have two dates and haleem and your Iftaar is done. 

