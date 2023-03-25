Trip to Mexico

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Floral patterns on the wallpaper, uncut trees in the outdoor section, Tiger Lily Bistro’s décor is mostly inspired by nature. Located in Road No 10, Jubilee Hills, as one enters the white bungalow, one can see leaves hanging from the ceiling, complemented by pink sofa seating. Known for its bowls, the bistro has introduced a Mexican menu with tacos, nachos, and desserts.

We started our tasting with the Arugula salad with aromatic sun-dried tomatoes, olives and salty feta cheese and it was refreshing. Then we picked Japanese Tempura Fried Spicy Fish which was succulent and juicy. Next we tried the Burrata Salad with Pesto Sauce which ticked all our foodie sensations. Guacamole with Nachos and Guacamole Prawns were both made in heaven. The dip was delicious and paired well with both nachos and prawns. In the main course, we started with Grilled Chicken with Spice Rice.

The juicy chicken pieces coated in tangy sauce went well with the earthy and robust rice with kidney beans. The next dish we tasted was one of the specials from the bistro, Zucchini Casserole with parmesan and cheddar cheese. The zucchinis were scooped out to make space for the cheese and beans filling which was again baked with more cheese on top. The dish was delish and one should try it for sure.

Next was another special from their Mexican menu, Chimichurri roll with a side of fries. Chimichurri is a popular green or red, Spanish ‘raw’ sauce that originated in Argentina and Uruguay and is used for both marinades and to cook in and as a condiment you add on the side of your dishes and here it adds the right kick to the roll. Then we picked the Chicken Tacos — homemade soft tortillas stuffed with pico de gallo, chicken, and sour cream. The Mexican-style salsa, sour cream, and cheddar cheese were a bite to reckon.

We ended our journey to Mexico with desserts — Churros with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and Tiramisu. Both the desserts were so good that we couldn’t decide which one to finish first. Tiramisu served in a glass topped with chocolate work and coffee served alongside added drama. Chef Satwant Rawat who was the brain behind the new Mexican menu told us to pour the hot coffee concoction on the chocolate work to see it melt and the cake in Tiramisu soaking the liquid aptly to give a more unique approach to the dessert. Overall, if you are a fan of Mexican food, then do make a stop at Tiger Lily Bistro.

