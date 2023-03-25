Unwavering integrity: Journey of Justice Alladi Kuppuswami

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Binding two strands of extreme ideas in a single thread, a man with immense passion in his heart and yet composed in expression, Justice Alladi Kuppuswami lived 91 years of his life in pride and dignity and surrounded by an ocean of love provided by friends and family. On the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary, which was on March 23, 2023, friends and family of Justice Kuppuswami held a centenary lecture on Friday in the memory of the distinguished persona. The event, which was to be celebrated in 2020, got delayed by three years due to COVID.

Retired as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh in March 1982, Justice Kuppuswami had a distinguished legal career spanning four decades, wherein he was presented the offer of being a Supreme Court judge multiple times, to which he refused in the most certain manner, citing reasons that he wanted to be close to his family. Hence, when the High Court was shifted from Guntur to Hyderabad, Justice Kuppuswami shifted here and spent the rest of his life in the city. “He had huge love for Hyderabad. He was a Hyderabadi the minute he stepped into the city, whether people accepted him as one or not,” said Alladi Uma, his daughter, now a retired professor from the University of Hyderabad and a board member of the Alladi Memorial Trust.

Justice Kuppuswami at his swearing-in ceremony

Born on March 23, 1920, Alladi Kuppuswami was the sixth of the eleven children of Venkalakshmamma and Alladi Krishnaswami, who was a member of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution. Being the first son to survive as the other two male children died in infancy and three others were daughters – he was named after a peculiar ritual where the baby is rolled in dust (kuppa in Tamil and Telugu). “The idea being that parents would be too happy to have their son alive even if he lives in poverty. For religious purposes, I was named Ekamreswara but nobody calls me or even knows me by that name,” he wrote in his autobiography titled, Sunshine and Rain: Memoirs

“He would always tell me, coming from a poor community, his father was a self-made man who made it big in his life. The result was that he was always surrounded by people, with 30-40 persons in the house on some days. When the food was served, his father’s rule was, ‘my children will get the same as everybody else.’ Since they couldn’t afford to give curd to everybody, all, including his children would get watery buttermilk. That’s how he brought us up, teaching us these values,” said Prof Uma.

The stoic discipline he was forced to follow as a child made a legal luminary out of him. He had the eye of a hawk that allowed him to spot details with utmost precision, otherwise overlooked by the best of men in his profession. Sometimes mocked for being over-prepared for a case, his diligence would prove in his favour and make others “cut a sorry figure”, a phrase he used in his autobiography to describe the same.

“He had great support from my mother. She would tell him that he would slowly, but surely get there, because he was good. When I read in the newspaper how Anushka (Sharma) told (Virat) Kohli he would make runs when his time comes, it reminded me of how my mother supported him,” reminisces Prof Uma.

Justice Kuppuswami & wife Lakshmi

He was married to Lakshmi, daughter of Justice Umamaheswaram and the couple, despite many disagreements, proved to be backbones for each other. Prof Uma recollects how badly his wife’s death had affected him. He went quiet for about a year and had to be treated for depression. “I think he blamed himself for her death because it was so sudden and he had gone to play bridge when it happened. Everybody thought it was a chest infection and she had a fever that day,” Prof Uma said.

Deeply moved by the absence of a partner with whom he spent almost half a century, he did not fail to acknowledge his own shortcomings as a husband. “I feel ashamed that I failed miserably as a husband during the first few years of my married life. My wife naturally never forgave me for neglecting her during all that time. But after 1956 when I shifted to Hyderabad she joined me and we became inseparable and lived happily,” he wrote in his autobiography.

Despite being passionate for tennis, he turned to bridge after suffering from severe arthritis at the age of 43 and he could not have asked for a better partner in the game than his wife, who represented the state and the nation in many tournaments. “As I am not tired of saying this, she was not only my better half in life but also my better half in bridge,” he wrote.

He would play bridge every evening at Hyderabad Club. Some of the members from the club would join him in the game at his house too. Prof Uma points to the chocolate-brown sofa she is seated in and says, “ This was his chair. He would have his books and newspapers kept on the table and when his friends came along to play bridge, we would use that table.”

During his retirement, besides editing the Mayne’s Hindu Law and India Evidence Act, 1872, he also successfully revived his age-long love for Sanskrit. Under his aegis as the president of the Surabharati Samiti, several Sanskrit works were translated into Telugu and sold at reasonable prices.

For anyone who knew Justice Kuppuswami, he was a man of soft-spoken nature but unwavering in his principles. Rejecting a blank cheque from one of his clients, being in the favour of those who were mistreated and always abiding by Gandhian ethics, most importantly the idea of non-violence; he was remembered as “a judge minted in the Victorian mould” by Justice Chalameswar, retired judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Paying his homage to his parents, he established Trusts in their memory, one with a cause of spreading knowledge of law among young population and another catering to the medical and educational needs of the underprivileged.

“I walked in as a cook but today I am proud that I am an independent woman, a teacher, a daughter and a mother. This confidence was only possible because he encouraged me to learn English and told me to face the world fearlessly,” said D. Lalitha, who was helped by Justice Kuppuswami in her education.

He passed away on March 12, 2012. A mango tree, in front of his Hyderabad home, stands as a witness of all the winters and springs that came, reminding that the voices that are not audible anymore cannot fade away into oblivion.

For religious purposes, I was named Ekamreswara but nobody calls me or even knows me by that name," he wrote in his autobiography titled, Sunshine and Rain: Memoirs "He would always tell me, coming from a poor community, his father was a self-made man who made it big in his life. The result was that he was always surrounded by people, with 30-40 persons in the house on some days. When the food was served, his father's rule was, 'my children will get the same as everybody else.' Since they couldn't afford to give curd to everybody, all, including his children would get watery buttermilk. That's how he brought us up, teaching us these values," said Prof Uma. The stoic discipline he was forced to follow as a child made a legal luminary out of him. He had the eye of a hawk that allowed him to spot details with utmost precision, otherwise overlooked by the best of men in his profession. 