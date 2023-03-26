Catchers find GHMC offer of Rs 1,500 per monkey ‘peanuts’

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Catching monkeys in Hyderabad has become a challenging task for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The civic body receives numerous complaints relating to the monkey menace across the city, but catching them in absence of expert monkey catchers is not working out.

In 2022-23, GHMC attempted to utilise the services of expert monkey catchers, but there was no response from them, making the situation worse for the civic body. However, for the years 2023-24, the GHMC zones of Secunderabad, Khairatabad, and Serilingampally have invited individuals with at least one year of experience in catching monkeys in any state, central or corporation. The civic body wants to catch and release the monkeys in deep forest areas as directed by the Telangana Forest department.

Although there are few monkey catchers in the state, they are not showing any interest in catching them as GHMC only wants to pay a paltry amount of Rs 1,500-2,000 for catching a single monkey, whereas, in other cities like Delhi, they pay around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per monkey.

After catching the monkeys, the contractor should keep them in a humane manner without causing any injury or discomfort to the animals. They are responsible for proper feeding, watering, and housing of the monkeys at their own cost for at least 15-20 days. The contractor should also keep the house for captive monkeys neat and clean.

The captive monkeys are generally released into the forest only if there are over 50 of them. According to GHMC officials, the contractor will be responsible for catching monkeys on complaints reported by the public and staff of the veterinary section in GHMC limits.

After catching the monkeys in the city, the contractor is responsible for transporting them at their own cost by obtaining permission from the conservator of forest, Hyderabad circle, to the forest allotted by him in the state and releasing them in the presence of local forest officers. During the process, they should take all precautions to avoid any hardships to the animals and obtain a certificate to that effect.

The contractors will be paid for their work upon producing a certificate from the forest officers stating the number of monkeys released at the rate of contract per animal.

