Home Cities Hyderabad

Establishments prone to fire mishaps get notices in Hyderabad

The recent fire mishaps prompted the civic body to conduct fire-safety inspection of buildings across Hyderabad

Published: 26th March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image for representation purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC has identified 23 establishments in Hyderabad that are vulnerable to fire accidents. These establishments include the premises of Electronics Mart India Ltd (Bajaj Electronics) at Srinivasanagar Colony and Ameerpet; Smart Bazar IS Sadan at Santosh Nagar; Shoppers Stop Pvt Ltd at Prakash Nagar, RP Road, and Secunderabad; Minerva Complex, Secunderabad; Reliance Smart at Kummar Basthi, Chandrayangutta, Gaddinannaram, and Dilsukhnagar; Bhuvana Tower at SD Road, Secunderabad, and Chenoy Trade Center (CTC) at Kalasiguda.

The EVDM has issued notices to these establishments to rectify the loopholes and comply with fire safety norms or vacate the premises. “Failure to rectify the identified deficits within three days of receiving the notice will result in a show-cause notice, and non-compliance will lead to the sealing of the premises,” EVDM Director N Prakash Reddy said.

The recent fire mishaps in Hyderabad prompted the EVDM to conduct fire-safety inspections and identify establishments that are not complying with fire-safety norms. The 23 commercial establishments also include hospitals, restaurants, commercial complexes, and automobile showrooms. They were found to be storing various inflammable scrap materials, cylinders, decorative materials, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, and other combustible materials without basic fire-safety equipment in place.

Other establishments that received notices are Chaitanya Family Restaurant & Bar at KPHB Colony; Ashley Furniture’s (Looking Good Furniture’s) Dash Square LLP at Banjara Hills Road No. 12;  Vajrala Complex (Women’s World Kamakshi Silks Shantha Residence) at Narsimhapuri Colony and Saroornagar; Saqlain Multi Speciality Hospital; More Supermarket at Uppal; NTPC Building (South Region Headquarters) at Padmaraonagar, and others.

The EVDM has ordered these establishments to remove combustible materials and set up fire-fighting equipment. They were also asked to rectify the defects identified in the building, such as removing obstructions to fire exits/staircases, installing smoke detectors, and following fire mitigation measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad fire mishaps EVDM
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp