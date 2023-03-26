Establishments prone to fire mishaps get notices in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC has identified 23 establishments in Hyderabad that are vulnerable to fire accidents. These establishments include the premises of Electronics Mart India Ltd (Bajaj Electronics) at Srinivasanagar Colony and Ameerpet; Smart Bazar IS Sadan at Santosh Nagar; Shoppers Stop Pvt Ltd at Prakash Nagar, RP Road, and Secunderabad; Minerva Complex, Secunderabad; Reliance Smart at Kummar Basthi, Chandrayangutta, Gaddinannaram, and Dilsukhnagar; Bhuvana Tower at SD Road, Secunderabad, and Chenoy Trade Center (CTC) at Kalasiguda.

The EVDM has issued notices to these establishments to rectify the loopholes and comply with fire safety norms or vacate the premises. “Failure to rectify the identified deficits within three days of receiving the notice will result in a show-cause notice, and non-compliance will lead to the sealing of the premises,” EVDM Director N Prakash Reddy said.

The recent fire mishaps in Hyderabad prompted the EVDM to conduct fire-safety inspections and identify establishments that are not complying with fire-safety norms. The 23 commercial establishments also include hospitals, restaurants, commercial complexes, and automobile showrooms. They were found to be storing various inflammable scrap materials, cylinders, decorative materials, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, and other combustible materials without basic fire-safety equipment in place.

Other establishments that received notices are Chaitanya Family Restaurant & Bar at KPHB Colony; Ashley Furniture’s (Looking Good Furniture’s) Dash Square LLP at Banjara Hills Road No. 12; Vajrala Complex (Women’s World Kamakshi Silks Shantha Residence) at Narsimhapuri Colony and Saroornagar; Saqlain Multi Speciality Hospital; More Supermarket at Uppal; NTPC Building (South Region Headquarters) at Padmaraonagar, and others.

The EVDM has ordered these establishments to remove combustible materials and set up fire-fighting equipment. They were also asked to rectify the defects identified in the building, such as removing obstructions to fire exits/staircases, installing smoke detectors, and following fire mitigation measures.

