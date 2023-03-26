Home Cities Hyderabad

Four members of family die by suicide in Hyderabad's Kushaiguda

The deceased were identified as Satish, his wife Vedha, and their two children Nishiketh (9) and Nihal (5).

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Four persons of a family allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in their apartment located in the Kushaiguda area in Hyderabad city, the police said on Saturday.

It is suspected that the incident happened on Friday night, but the police received the information on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene and registered a case.

"A father, mother and their two children committed suicide in the Kandiguda area by taking an unknown poison. Preliminary enquiries revealed both children were suffering from health-related issues. Even though they have been treated, the children were not recovering. The parents slipped into depression, they (the family) died by suicide. They are suspected to have died last night but we received the information at around 2 PM today. The deceased victims are Satish, Vedha, Nishiket and Nihal," Inspector of Police, Kushaiguda Police Station P Venkateshwarlu said.

He further said that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary.

"The PME has not been done yet. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that they have not registered any case in the matter.

An investigation is currently underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7)

