Inauguration of Durgam Cheruvu STP soon; work on 30 more underway in Hyderabad

Published: 26th March 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has completed the construction of a seven MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Durgam Cheruvu as part of its plan to build 31 STPs at a cost of Rs 3866.41 crore. 

The STP is undergoing trial runs, which have been in progress for the past 20 days. The plant will be inaugurated soon, officials said. The other STPs are at various stages of construction and will be completed in the coming months.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, along with senior officials, recently inspected the ongoing work at Durgam Cheruvu, Fathenagar, Hyderabad Public School, and other STPs that are under construction. After the completion of the STPs, Hyderabad will become the first city in India to achieve 100% sewage treatment. 

Civil works have been completed in most of the STPs, while in others, installation of electromagnetic devices, equipment, machines, and inlet and outlet works are in progress, with efforts being made to complete them as soon as possible.

Special arrangements are being made, as per the instructions of MAUD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, to ensure that people living near the STPs do not face any problems. 

Additionally, gardening and walking tracks are being developed on the premises of the STPs. Dana Kishore has directed officials to expedite construction, ensure appropriate safety measures are taken, and develop greenery around the STPs.

