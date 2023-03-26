Security guard charred to death as car catches fire in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a security guard was charred to death in a car fire that was parked in a garage near Kamineni Hospital at King Koti in Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Santosh, was sleeping inside the car when it caught fire, and unfortunately, he was trapped inside and could not escape. His charred body was recovered from the car later.

According to Abids police, the fire broke out in one of the cars in the mechanic’s garage located in Koti, which then quickly spread to another car. The fire completely gutted two cars and partially damaged five other cars before it was brought under control by the fire tenders.

The quick response from police and fire departments helped avert a bigger tragedy as they controlled the fire before it could spread to the power generator of the hospital next to the site of the accident.Police have registered a case and are verifying the cause of the fire.

