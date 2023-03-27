Home Cities Hyderabad

Hundreds participate in awareness walk on blood clots in Hyderabad

Even after menopause, women have a high chance of developing such clots.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:45 AM

HYDERABAD: With the objective of spreading the message that blood clots in veins can be prevented by walking just one mile every day, hundreds of people participated in an awareness walk on Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) on Necklace Road on Sunday morning.

The event was organised by KIMS Hospitals. Internationally, March is observed as DVT awareness month. KIMS Hospitals Chief Medical Director Dr B Bhaskar Rao and film actress Laxmi Manchu presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxmi Manchu said: “Women have more chances to get DVT. Specifically, estrogen hormonal therapy and hormonal birth control can raise the chances of developing it. From puberty to menopause, women bear the highest risk of venous thromboembolism.”

Even after menopause, women have a high chance of developing such clots. Pregnancy and women taking birth control medicines are at risk. Doctors, meanwhile, expressed concern over the steady increase in the incidents of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) which they attributed to a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits. DVT occurs when blood clots form in one or more deep veins in the body, usually in the legs.

