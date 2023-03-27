‘Negligent’ hospital in Hyderabad ordered to refund Rs 3L bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed Usha Mullapudi Cardiac Centre, Gajularamaram, to refund over Rs 3 lakh to Syed Amjad Ali, a resident of Balanagar for unfair trade practice and negligence.

The complainant’s father Syed Habbu, the sole breadwinner of the family had complained in September 2013 of a breathing problem. On the advice of his neighbour, he approached the Cardiac Centre where tests conducted under the supervision of Dr Ratnam V Mullapudi showed that he had three blocks in the heart. The doctor prescribed medicines and a coronary angiogram.

The family deposited Rs 2,10,000 as advance for the surgery on different dates and altogether Rs 3,20,000. After several tests, he was subjected to bypass surgery and was kept under observation; after a few hours, he was again taken to the operation theatre due to internal bleeding.

Later, he lost consciousness and was kept on a ventilator. Though he regained consciousness, a tracheostomy was conducted without informing the attendants. Tubes were arranged through the trachea to supply oxygen and food. The hospital staff informed the attendants that water had developed in the lungs, but no steps were taken immediately to drain it off.

On tracheostomy, he complained of a vomiting sensation, but no attention was paid to by the staff. Ultimately, he vomited and some material entered into the windpipe, resulting in respiratory arrest leading to his death. The X-ray reports show several discrepancies, evidence of negligence. The family members alleged that he died purely due to the negligence of the hospital staff and that a pharmacist was acting as a doctor.

The video recordings established the negligence of the staff. The forum partly allowed the complaint with costs of Rs 20,000 and ordered the hospital to refund Rs 3,20,000 to the complainant with the interest of 6% per annum. The hospital was further directed to pay Rs 50,000 towards compensation.

