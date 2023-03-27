Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Negligent’ hospital in Hyderabad ordered to refund Rs 3L bills

Though he regained consciousness, tracheostomy was conducted without informing the attendants.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

rupee

For representational purposes (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed Usha Mullapudi Cardiac Centre, Gajularamaram, to refund over Rs 3 lakh to Syed Amjad Ali, a resident of Balanagar for unfair trade practice and negligence.

The complainant’s father Syed Habbu, the sole breadwinner of the family had complained in September 2013 of a breathing problem. On the advice of his neighbour, he approached the Cardiac Centre where tests conducted under the supervision of Dr Ratnam V Mullapudi showed that he had three blocks in the heart. The doctor prescribed medicines and a coronary angiogram.

The family deposited Rs 2,10,000 as advance for the surgery on different dates and altogether Rs 3,20,000. After several tests, he was subjected to bypass surgery and was kept under observation; after a few hours, he was again taken to the operation theatre due to internal bleeding.

Later, he lost consciousness and was kept on a ventilator. Though he regained consciousness, a tracheostomy was conducted without informing the attendants. Tubes were arranged through the trachea to supply oxygen and food. The hospital staff informed the attendants that water had developed in the lungs, but no steps were taken immediately to drain it off.

On tracheostomy, he complained of a vomiting sensation, but no attention was paid to by the staff. Ultimately, he vomited and some material entered into the windpipe, resulting in respiratory arrest leading to his death. The X-ray reports show several discrepancies, evidence of negligence. The family members alleged that he died purely due to the negligence of the hospital staff and that a pharmacist was acting as a doctor.

The video recordings established the negligence of the staff. The forum partly allowed the complaint with costs of Rs 20,000 and ordered the hospital to refund Rs 3,20,000 to the complainant with the interest of 6% per annum. The hospital was further directed to pay Rs 50,000 towards compensation.

Reports show discrepancies

The X-ray reports show several discrepancies, evidence of negligence. The family members alleged that he died purely due to the negligence of the hospital staff and that a pharmacist was acting as a doctor. The video recordings established the negligence of the staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Usha Mullapudi Cardiac Centre
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp