WE Hub, Cyber West Sign to support Indian, Oz startups 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WE Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber West Sign, a leading Australian digital marketing agency, to promote cross-border opportunities for startups in both countries.

The collaboration aims to help Australian startups break into the rapidly expanding Indian market and vice versa, by leveraging the expertise of WE Hub and Cyber West Sign in their respective markets, a press release from WE Hub said.

According to industry statistics, India’s startup ecosystem has grown rapidly in recent years with over 50,000 startups currently operating in the country. The Australian startup ecosystem is also thriving, with over 2,500 startups.

Through this partnership, WE Hub and Cyber West Sign will provide startups with access to market insights, industry networks, and resources to help them navigate the challenges of expanding into new territories.

The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building through joint events, workshops and mentoring sessions.

“India and Australia have a strong relationship built on shared values and complementing strengths. This collaboration is an excellent example of how we can leverage our respective strengths to create meaningful opportunities for startups in both countries,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.

