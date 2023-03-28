A GIN-tastic evening at gourmet bar of Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An enthralling evening left the guests mesmerised as Rohan Jelki, celebrity mixologist took over the gourmet bar at Novotel Hyderabad Airport on Saturday evening. The event themed “Let the evening BE-GIN” was organised in the newly refurbished section of the hotel under General Manager (GM) Sukhbir Singh.

The event was opened to the public with an entry fee of Rs 2000 per person. The fee included a free flow of cocktails curated by Rohan Jelkie, finger-licking appetizers, an entertaining fire act by Aeliah Chintu and live music by the band “Umar acoustic”.

The guests were introduced to a range of cocktails with the Japanese ROKU gin as a base. It is a premium gin produced by the Japanese distilling company, Suntory. ROKU, which means “six” in Japanese, is named after the six traditional Japanese botanicals used in its production, which include the sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, and sansho pepper. Each botanical is distilled separately in order to extract the best flavours and aromas from each ingredient and then blended together to create a well-balanced and harmonious gin with a distinctively Japanese character.

Inevitably, whether it’s the ‘Roku Bees Knees’ with honey, apricot, and lemon; the ‘Yuzu Derby’ with its tangy and sweet Japanese yuzu fruit; or the New York classic ‘Japanese Penicillin’ dressed up in Japanese flavour, the goodness of ROKU perfectly blended with the skills of the bartender, rendering the guests at the bar asking for more.

Rohan Jelki is a well-known mixologist in India and has won several awards for his bartending skills. Over the past decade, he’s worked with and consulted for top hotel chains and Alcobev brands, including Moët Hennessy.

Addressing the gathering at the event, he mentioned that Suntory is celebrating 100 years of its Yamazaki distillery which was established in 1923 and one of the reasons why TOKI, Suntory’s brand of whisky was partnering alongside ROKU that evening.

“Making ROKU is not at all an easy process, in fact, it takes almost a year to make the Japanese gin. All six unique botanicals that serve as ingredients in making the Japanese gin are harvested in different seasons. They are then very skillfully blended together. Today’s evening is about two major brands of Suntory, TOKI and ROKU and making cocktails out of them. I love making cocktails as they are the best social lubricants,” Jelki said.

Reminiscing about how Hyderabad has evolved over the years, GM Sukhbir Singh said, “Hyderabad is increasingly becoming a global city, catering to a global audience. From a product perspective, we have also made significant changes to align with the same. An event like this is to tell the Hyderabad market that the hotel has evolved for good. There is so much more for people to look forward to when considering Novotel at Shamshadabad,” said GM Sukhbir Singh.

