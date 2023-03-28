Da Milano launches summer/spring collection 2023

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Da Milano, renowned for its authentic Italian design and artisanship recently launched its Summer/ Spring Collection 2023. Founded in 1989, the brand is endowed to have an eye for design, a professional team, and good channel facility partners — all of which have helped the brand expand beyond borders among its ever-growing clientele.

Today with the brand currently having more than 85 stores in India and abroad, including showrooms at 23 Airports in India, the brand has established itself as the one-stop solution for quality leather products across the nation.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano, says, “Launching exciting new styles, Da Milano brings to you the season’s latest trends, straight off the runway. An eclectic mesh of vibrant colours with sophisticated, eye-catching designs, the SS23 collection is a celebration of the vitality of spring.

The latest collection is designed for the modern woman, providing a perfect blend of fantasy and fashion. Our design process which includes ideation, conceptualisation, brainstorming on international trends, sourcing and curation of leathers, and sampling, starts six months before the launch period. The seasonal trends are well researched and thought about.”

The Da Milano SS23 collection features a range of stylish and versatile bags, including a mini tote, handbag, baguette, sling, cross-body, new styles of DM monogram bags, raised emboss, and a fun travel range including accessories (wallets, key chains, leather mirrors, bag charms, and multi-pouches) all made with combinations of ostrich and snake leather.

New styles launched in the season include a playful mix of textures like ostrich and snake leather, a new range of DM monogram raised emboss mixed with fur styles, a classic range of black and white weave collection along with a range of crocs styles. Bringing in new shades for the season, the SS23 collection features a vibrant mix of neutrals like caramel, orchid, blush coral, and taupe accented with pops of fresh colours like teal, lime, and animal prints.

Elaborating about where Hyderabad stands on the fashion accessories front, Sahil says, “In the recent past, Hyderabad has seen a drastic shift in the fashion accessories space and is more accepting to new trends than ever before. People are keener to try new styles.” Sahil and his team at present are working on expanding the brand internationally too. “We already have five stores in the UAE and one in Nepal and aim to open multiple stores in London and Singapore. We would also like to be seen on the high streets of European countries five years from now. We aspire to open multiple stores across the globe and reach out to discerning clientele of all age groups and income levels,” he concludes.

HYDERABAD: Da Milano, renowned for its authentic Italian design and artisanship recently launched its Summer/ Spring Collection 2023. Founded in 1989, the brand is endowed to have an eye for design, a professional team, and good channel facility partners — all of which have helped the brand expand beyond borders among its ever-growing clientele. Today with the brand currently having more than 85 stores in India and abroad, including showrooms at 23 Airports in India, the brand has established itself as the one-stop solution for quality leather products across the nation. Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano, says, “Launching exciting new styles, Da Milano brings to you the season’s latest trends, straight off the runway. An eclectic mesh of vibrant colours with sophisticated, eye-catching designs, the SS23 collection is a celebration of the vitality of spring.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The latest collection is designed for the modern woman, providing a perfect blend of fantasy and fashion. Our design process which includes ideation, conceptualisation, brainstorming on international trends, sourcing and curation of leathers, and sampling, starts six months before the launch period. The seasonal trends are well researched and thought about.” The Da Milano SS23 collection features a range of stylish and versatile bags, including a mini tote, handbag, baguette, sling, cross-body, new styles of DM monogram bags, raised emboss, and a fun travel range including accessories (wallets, key chains, leather mirrors, bag charms, and multi-pouches) all made with combinations of ostrich and snake leather. New styles launched in the season include a playful mix of textures like ostrich and snake leather, a new range of DM monogram raised emboss mixed with fur styles, a classic range of black and white weave collection along with a range of crocs styles. Bringing in new shades for the season, the SS23 collection features a vibrant mix of neutrals like caramel, orchid, blush coral, and taupe accented with pops of fresh colours like teal, lime, and animal prints. Elaborating about where Hyderabad stands on the fashion accessories front, Sahil says, “In the recent past, Hyderabad has seen a drastic shift in the fashion accessories space and is more accepting to new trends than ever before. People are keener to try new styles.” Sahil and his team at present are working on expanding the brand internationally too. “We already have five stores in the UAE and one in Nepal and aim to open multiple stores in London and Singapore. We would also like to be seen on the high streets of European countries five years from now. We aspire to open multiple stores across the globe and reach out to discerning clientele of all age groups and income levels,” he concludes.