Indya, the modern Indian wear brand is an ode to nature

HYDERABAD: Indya, the modern Indian wear brand that has taken designer wear to the length & breadth of the country as well as to international shores, recently announced their latest collaboration with designer Varun Bahl. The collection is a subtle nod to the high-spirited exuberance that Indya offers, and an ingenious homage to Varun Bahl’s signature style that is as understated as it is surreal.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Shivani Poddar, CEO & founder, Indya, says, “Nature has been integral to Varun Bahl’s design philosophy, and this collection too is inspired by a whimsical summer garden. So you’ll see these regal floral and paisley prints in really fresh colours.

I think the collection very beautifully captures his essence. We actually did a poll in the office with all the girls across age groups, and the clear winner for SS23 was Varun Bahl. He’s also such a celebrated designer and his modern approach to classic Indian wear is something that really resonates with Indya and we just wanted to bring that forth to all our customers.”

Varun has been known to derive inspiration from the Art Nouveau period and blends that with his innovative design aesthetics to create a series of vintage floral stories. Through his designs, the couturier aims to enhance the feminine beauty of the modern woman who revisits the tradition for the combination of classic & contemporary styles with exemplary craftsmanship. Sharing more about her experience of working with Varun, Shivani says, “It’s been great working with Varun. He’s been super accommodating and very easy to work with, and his design process is really intriguing.

I think the way he has designed this collection is with a lot of heart, which is evident in how all the pieces seem to be telling a unique story. We started working on this in September of 2022, and we launched in mid March. So about seven months to conceptualise, design, and ultimately put the collection in stores and online for everyone to shop.”

Similarly for Varun too, working on this collection has truly been a wonderful experience. “I am delighted to have associated with Shivani, and Indya, and it has been a great pleasure to design for a larger audience. My journey so far has been amazing and thrilling at every turn and corner, to say the least. The trends and styles keep changing over the years and it’s exciting to see newer collaborations and achievements in the fashion industry. My collaboration with Indya is surely one such milestone,” he says.

The colour palette of the collection is really interesting. Given that it’s a Spring Summer launch, you’ll see pastel shades of blue, pink, green and of course ivory. But these are punctuated with a really bright fuschia and a happy yellow. The silhouettes are the classic ones — lehengas, shararas, suit sets, sarees, but with modern touches. The collection is very in line with current trends across Indian wear.

“We’ve seen a great response from our Hyderabad family over the last few years. It’s such a culturally rich city, and there’s truly so much talent emerging out of there,” shares Shivani when asked about how Hyderabad fares on the fashion front, adding, “There’s so many exciting launches planned for this year, but I don’t want to give anything away just yet.” Varun too has some wonderful launches and associations lined up. “I cannot wait to take you all through what’s next for the brand,” he signs off.

