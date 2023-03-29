Summer diet in focus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer, with its blistering heat, necessitates extra attention to the human body for a variety of reasons. Summer in India lasts from April to June, and it is the warmest time of the year. “With the temperature hitting an all-time high, the searing heat and dry hot winds call for dietary modifications to help your body cope with the high temperatures. So let us look in to foods which you should include or avoid in your dincharya to stay healthy,” shares Urvashi Agarwal, Integrative health coach, Nutrition consultant.

Foods to avoid

Meats: Red meat, mutton, and beef produce excessive body heat and should be avoided as far as possible during summer. Moreover, meat is prone to getting infected in summer if it is not adequately frozen, which can cause food poisoning.

Hot coffee and tea: Caffeine, which is abundant in both tea and coffee, dehydrates your body. Caffeine, when consumed in excess, causes the body to heat up and may interfere with sleep. It also results in increased bloating and burping.

Deep fried foods: In the summer, deep-fried fast food such as namkeens, pakoras, burger, bhaturas etc. are difficult to digest. These foods cause digestion problems and have adverse impact on your health.

Sauces and condiments - These are high in salt, preservatives, and artificial flavours, all of which are harmful to your body, especially during summer.

Dry fruits – Most dry fruits generate heat in the body which can cause acne and rashes. It is best advisable to eat them soaked overnight during summer.

Foods to include

Butter milk: It keeps you cool in the summer heat and is high in calcium, protein, and probiotics that keep your digestive system functioning smoothly.Sprouts: They are packed with protein, fibre and vital nutrients. Above that sprouts are easily digestible and abundant in water, which makes them ideal food for hot weather.

Millets: Substitute wheat with ragi, amaranth, jowar or quinoa. Millets contain six times more fibre, have low glycaemic index, rich in antioxidants, and give you sustained energy, making them ideal food for summers.

Seasonal fruits: Watermelon, peaches, berries, grapefruits hydrate our body. This helps to counter ill effects of dehydration caused due to sweating in hot weather.

Tender coconut: Fresh coconut water is full of electrolytes which again hydrates and energises our body, saving us from all the heat waves and soaring temperature.

The best approach is to maintain a balanced approach and consider food as natural medicine. Try and include more variety and colourful foods, and make sure to keep body hydrated with fluids like water, chaas, kanji and fresh fruits.

