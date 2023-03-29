Home Cities Hyderabad

Take care of your heart

High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

 (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over the years, there has been a rise in the incidence of heart disease among young adults. This can be attributed to changing lifestyles and the excessive stress that individuals are exposed to. To promote a healthy heart, it is imperative to take note of every available ingredient that aids in this process.

Shilajit, a natural substance found in the mountain ranges of the Himalayas, has been utilised for centuries in traditional ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions. It is renowned for its exceptional healing properties, which include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic. “One of the most significant benefits of shilajit is its positive impact on heart health. Heart diseases are widespread and can result in severe health complications. Taking precautionary measures through the use of ayurvedic ingredients can be one of the most effective ways to ensure a healthy heart,” says  Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.

Here are some of the ways how shilajit aids in the process:
Improves Heart Health
Studies suggest that shilajit is one of the core ayurvedic ingredients in improving health of the heart. It does so by providing strength and energy to the heart to maintain proper blood flow in all parts of the body. Ayurvedic doctors suggest shilajit as an essential supplement to treat heart diseases as it has health-enduring properties. Since shilajit contains fulvic acid, iron, and antioxidants like glutathione, the level of glutathione in the body is increased, which creates a line of defence against heart disease.

Lowers Blood Pressure
High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease. Normal blood pressure is imperative for a healthy life, and shilajit has been found to lower blood pressure in many cases. The ayurvedic ingredient can be used as a medium to keep blood pressure under control. This piece of Himalayan rock has worked miracles for mankind, restoring bodily cells that have been impoverished and deprived for a long time so they can operate normally once again. Shilajit blood pressure medication is also beneficial for people with heart and blood pressure issues. Shilajit provides the trace minerals that the body requires for healthy blood pressure regulation and regular bodily functions. Each of these factors makes taking the blood pressure medicine Shilajit particularly useful.

Lowers Cholesterol
A small study done in 2003 suggested significant improvements in cholesterol levels when around thirty people who were aged 16 to 30 years were given shilajit. The participants were divided into two groups; the first group took 2 grams of shilajit every day for about 45 days. The cholesterol levels and triglycerides were found to be low in the shilajit group as compared to those who did not consume shilajit.

Lowers blood fat
Another critical compound in Shilajit is a prominent quantity of humic acid, which can significantly lower blood fats. If the concentration of fats in the body is low, there will be no fat deposits in the blood vessels, which eliminates the blockage of heart vessels. This reduces the risk of hemorrhage and stroke, which are leading causes of death in many patients.

All the above-mentioned points reiterate that shilajit is a natural substance that has numerous benefits for the body, including the heart. Its positive effects on arrhythmia, cardiac injury, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and heart health make it an essential drug to treat heart diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart health Lifestyle changes
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp