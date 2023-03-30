Outer Ring Road toll charges to go up from April 1

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Commuters taking the 158-kilometre-long Outer Ring Road (ORR) access-controlled expressway (main carriageway) stretch will have to shell out more as the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has proposed to increase the toll for all categories of vehicles with effect from April 1. 

The toll fee is likely to be raised by four to five per cent per kilometre on the existing toll rates. The HGCL has decided to increase the fee on ORR as per the toll clause in the collection agreement with the private collection agency for an enhancement every year.

To avoid any ambiguity in the revision of rates, toll rate charts for the year were provided, the calculated rates for a specific length of stretch has be rounded off to the nearest Rs 10 duly following the orders issued by the State government as per the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). 

Toll fees are collected at the interchanges located at Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Kokapet,  Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bonguluru. 

The HGCL earns around Rs 500 crore revenue from toll charges every year. Over 1.30 to 1.40 lakh vehicles ply on ORR each day.  
 

